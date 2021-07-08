PlayStation Announces Moss: Book 2 PS VR Game

✖

Sony announced a new PlayStation VR game called “Moss: Book II” to open its summer State of Play event. As the name suggests, this game is a follow-up to the original Moss which was one of the first few significant PS VR games available on the hardware. No release date for the game was announced during the event, so it’s unclear at this time when the new game will launch.

PlayStation said that the new State of Play event wouldn’t feature the next generation of PlayStation VR hardware, but that never ruled out the appearance of new virtual reality games themselves. It left room then for the game below to be shown off to give people their first look at the game that’ll officially make Moss a series instead of a standalone game.

Like the first game of its kind, this sequel will be made by developer Polyarc as well. It once again features Quill with players tasked with guiding the mouse through perils and other obstacles on his journey.

A brief preview of the game was provided as well to show players what’s changed and what remains the same in the sequel.

“Quill is back! In Moss: Book II, the story picks up right where things left off following the successful rescue of Quill’s uncle Argus,” a preview of the new game said. “Your adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.”

The rest of the State of Play event was intent on focusing on indie games and third-party titles. Plenty of indies followed afterwards alongside a look at things like Lost Judgment and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

Moss: Book II will release for PlayStation consoles via the PS VR hardware but does not yet have a release date.