PlayStation Network Goes Down, All Services Affected

Update: Issues with PlayStation Network appear to be resolved with the Service Status Page showing all features are fully functional.

Original article is as follows:

Sony’s PlayStation Network appears to have gone down with all services ranging from gaming and social services to the PlayStation Store affected by the outage.

GameSpot was quick to notice the PlayStation Network problems that were being reported by users who said they were having difficulty connecting to PlayStation Network’s various features. By visiting the Network Service Status page for PlayStation Network, you’ll find that Sony is indeed experiencing problems with its online services with each one of PlayStation Network’s various features sharing similar messages about the ongoing issues. The Gaming and Social feature’s message, for example, said players may have problems launching games and using online features until the problems are resolved.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” the PlayStation Network Service Status Page said. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

Through the Ask PlayStation Twitter account where PlayStation users can go to get up-to-date information on the service, a similar message was shared. The link provided by the Twitter account redirected followers to the Service Status Page where they can see the same information.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN. Thanks for your patience as we investigate: //t.co/2oYBpCNHN6 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 3, 2018

Sony has given no further information regarding when the problems with these services may be resolved, but more information is expected to come soon as the issues are worked on. We’ll provide more updates on the availability of the PlayStation Network as soon as Sony makes that information available.