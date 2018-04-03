PlayStation Now Games Added For April, Featuring Saints Row and Homefront

It’s the start of a new month, and, with that, Sony’s cloud-based PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 4 and PC has got a number of new games being added to the service, including a few familiar favorites that are worth running through again.

With these additions, the online library now grows to over 600 games, including 150 games specifically from the PlayStation 4 library. The newest additions are as follows:

APB Reloaded

Azkend 2

Baseball Riot

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dynamite Fishing World Games

F1 2016

Homefront

Homefront: The Revolution

Mantis Burn Racing

Mighty No. 9

Omega Quintet

On top of that, the following games have been upgraded from the PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4 versions, respectively:

Risen 3 Enhanced Edition

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

The Unfinished Swan

The service is still going for a pretty high rate, around $19.95 per month or $44.95 for three months, but with several PS4 games available, it looks to be a better deal than it used to be, with just its PlayStation 3 streaming library. And Sony could announce something around E3 time that could make it even more of a value.

Still, it has a reasonable amount of consumers enjoying the service right now, and it recently posted its top games for March 2018. To no one’s surprise, Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption continues to lad the charge, followed by 2K Sports’ latest additions of WWE 2K16 and NBA 2K16, and Warner Bros.’ 2011 iteration of the Mortal Kombat franchise. You’ll find the full top ten below:

Red Dead Redemption

NBA 2K16

WWE 2K16

Mortal Kombat

Fallout: New Vegas

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The Last of Us

God of War 3 Remastered

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Payday 2 Crimewave Edition

If you’re curious to see what the program has to offer, there is a free seven-day trial available to first time consumers, so you can play either on PlayStation 4 or PC and see if it’s worthwhile to you. Obviously, a high-speed Internet connection is required, but having that gives you access to a huge library of games – and one that won’t take up any space on your hard drive, since it’s all cloud-based.

We’ll see what other games – and, more importantly, benefits – the service has to offer in the months ahead.

PlayStation Now is available for PlayStation 4 and PC.