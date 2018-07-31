PlayStation Now August Games Revealed

Sony’s PlayStation Now streaming service for PlayStation 4 and PC is moving right along with a number of new additions set for the month of August. And it’s a good month if you’re looking for some good strategy or different kinds of adventure.

This new entry on the PlayStation Blog details the ten games that will be coming to the service for August, and leading the pack is 2K Games’ incredible strategic action game XCOM 2, which wowed fans when it was released a while ago for PlayStation 4 and other platforms. Also included in the bunch is the classic adventure Another World (also known as Out of This World), along with the all-ages friendly Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers and the strategic Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch.

The full list of games is as follows:

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition

BRUT@L

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Gem Smashers

Lost Sea

Primal (PS2)

This is the Police

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch

XCOM 2

In addition, Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator has been upgraded from the PlayStation 3 version to the PlayStation 4 version.

The games should be available to stream now.

If you haven’t subscribed to PlayStation Now just yet, the company did remind consumers that it’s offering an introductory fee of $9.99 for the first full month for new subscribers, as well as a special three-month price of $29.99 for all subscribers, down from its normal price of $44.99. Furthermore, yearly subscriptions are still available for $99.99. A free seven-day trial is also available here.

As far as the top games on the service, it appears that Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games continues to lead the charge, meaning that Red Dead Redemption 2 is highly anticipated by PlayStation 4 owners. Following closely behind is Bethesda’s Fallout New Vegas, followed by the 2011 version of Mortal Kombat and 2K’s sports sims NBA 2K16 and WWE 2K16 rounding out the top five. Here’s the full top ten rundown for July:

Red Dead Redemption Fallout New Vegas Mortal Kombat NBA 2K16 WWE 2K16 The Last of Us Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution Fallout 3 The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Mafia 2

The service comes loaded with over 500 games, including titles from the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 libraries, so there’s always something to play on it. And again, it works for both PlayStation 4 and PC, so it’s cross-compatible no matter which device you use.

We’ll see what gets added to the service in just a few weeks for September!