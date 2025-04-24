Elden Ring Nightreign’s Last 2 Classes Revealed in New Leak

We’re just over a month away from the full release of Elden Ring Nightreign, and FromSoftware has yet to officially reveal two of the game’s 8 classes. So far, we’ve gotten in-depth looks at several classes from playtest characters like The Recluse to newly unveiled additions like The Raider. But now, thanks to an unexpected source, a leak reveals the names for the remaining two classes that will be playable in Elden Ring Nightreign. It’s likely that FromSoftware will show these off in more detail in the lead-up to the May 30th release of the multiplayer soulslike, but for now, we’ve got a few vague details.

The info on the remaining Nightfarers in Elden Ring Nightreign comes from a now-deleted post on X, which was re-shared to Reddit before it got taken down. The image comes from online anime shop Meetoma, @meet_to_market on X, who mistakenly shared keychains featuring the two unrevealed classes in a promotional post showing off the new product line. The keychains include all 8 Nightfarers, with their names and images, which means we now have a few details about the remaining classes.

The two classes that have yet to be formally announced by FromSoftware are the Executor and the Revanant, which join the other classes in the now-deleted keychain lineup from Meetoma. The leak doesn’t reveal too much about the classes beyond their names and part of their character designs, but it’s certainly more than we’ve seen about these Nightfarers so far.

Players Speculate about New Elden Ring Nightreign Classes Based on Leaked Images

From the looks of it, the Revanant class is draped in a beautiful gown and holding a harp, suggesting a caster or support role. Meanwhile, the Executor is fully armored such that you can’t really see any of their features, which looks pretty melee/tank coded.

Despite knowing little to nothing about what the Revanant will be like in battle, players are already gravitating towards the newly leaked class from vibes alone. As one Redditor puts it, “I will ONLY play revenant now.” Some are speculating that the harp might be used to summon powerful allies in battle, while others wonder if she could be a bard. Given the gameplay of soulslikes, a summoner feels more likely, but we won’t know for sure until the full reveal.

The recluse class in elden ring nightreign

Overall, the Executor is getting less love from initial player reactions. That’s likely because the full armor makes it a bit harder to guess at anything about this character from what we’ve seen thus far. Given the name and the armor, a damage-dealing melee class looks likely. However, that’s a bit surprising given that we’ve already seen similar in the Raider class, so perhaps there’s more to the Executor than meets the eye from a quick look at the keychain image.

At any rate, gamers now know at least the full list of names for the upcoming Elden Ring Nightreign classes. In total, we have: Duchess, Executor, Guardian, Iron Eye, Raider, Revenant, Recluse, and Wylder. That’s a wealth of choices to decide on your main once the game releases on May 30th.

Do you know which class you want to try first when Elden Ring Nightreign arrives? Let us know in the comments below!