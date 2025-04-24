Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians Adding Rare Candy Card to Shake Up the Meta

With Pokemon TCG Pocket’s newest set, Celestial Guardians is finally adding one of the most-requested cards since the game’s launch: Rare Candy. With the Rare Candy item card arriving, Stage 2 Pokemon suddenly look way better and can finally threaten the current meta Pokemon, Giratina and Darkrai. Celestial Guardians is set to release on April 30th and it will bring numerous cards from Alola and other Pokemon regions. The meta will be changed like never before as both new Pokemon and pre-existing Stage 2 Pokemon will benefit greatly from Rare Candy. Players have already been theorycrafting what Pokemon will dominate the meta once Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Celestial Guardians drops.

Rare Candy is a well known item in Pokemon TCG but has eluded Pokemon TCG Pocket players until now. The Celestial Guardians set introduces this card which will allow players to evolve a Basic Pokemon in play directly into a Stage 2 Pokemon, skipping Stage 1 evolutions completely. This not only speeds up how quickly players can get a Stage Pokemon online but clears up the need for having Stage 1 Pokemon in the deck altogether.

While we don’t know all Stage 2 Pokemon in Celestial Guardians yet, the obvious powerhouse getting an upgrade is Charizard ex from Shining Revelry. With its Stoke ability and Rare Candy, players will able to get its Steam Artillery online in three turns. Charizard ex from the Genetic Apex set will also see a boost in popularity as well.

Other cards discussed are Gallade ex, Beedrill ex, and Meowscarada from Shining Revelry. These are all good answers for opposing Pokemon that are popular in the meta. Players are now waiting for the Ultra Ball card to be added to make Stage 2 decks even more consistent.

Numerous Stage 2 cards that take too long to get operational can finally share the spotlight in Pokemon TCG Pocket. With many meta threats being Basic ex Pokemon, it has proven difficult to navigate their damage output and get a Stage 2 Pokemon into play safely. Not only that, but Lillie provides a huge amount of healing to Stage 2 Pokemon.

There is no doubt Stage 2 Pokemon will rule the meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket thanks to the Celestial Guardians set. It still remains to be seen what Pokemon come out on top, but some frontrunners are already being suggested.

What Stage 2 Pokemon do you think will dominate the meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket going forward? Let us know in the comments below!