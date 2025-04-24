Classic Resident Evil Remaster $5 on PS Store for Limited Time

Resident Evil is one of the most iconic video game franchises in history. It is synonymous with the survival horror genre, and for mostly good reason. It set the bar for quality horror in the interactive medium and probably influenced hundreds of games, even outside the niche horror genre. Now, these games are as affordable as ever, especially during certain sales promotions. The latest promotion on the PlayStation Store has the beloved and critically lauded Resident Evil remaster for just $5 for a limited time.

Right now, the remake of Resident Evil that was originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2002 is available on the PS Store for just $5. This is a 75% discount off its normal $19.99 price. This particular version was released for the PS4 in 2015 and is an HD remaster of the beloved remake of the PS1 classic that was released back in 1996. Unlike the newer remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, this one still maintains the fixed camera angles and pre-rendered background from the original.

In terms of how long this deal will last, gamers interested in playing the Resident Evil remake on PS4 or PS5 have a bit of time to take advantage of its currently listed $5 price tag. The offer ends on May 8th at 2:59 A.M. PT. This gives PlayStation users around two weeks from this writing to grab the game at its discounted price.

This isn’t the only classic Resident Evil remaster available for $5 on the PS Store. Many of the series’ ports are currently available at that low price point. This includes Resident Evil 0, 4, 5, and 6. It should be noted that the version of Resident Evil 4 that is at the $5 price point is the port of the original 2005 release, not the 2023 remake. For just an extra dollar, Resident Evil: Code Veronica X is also discounted. This means players can get six classic Resident Evil games for a little over $30. Like the Resident Evil remaster, all of these offers end on May 5th at the aforementioned time.

Some of the newer Resident Evil remakes are also currently on sale on the PS Store. For $9.99, PS4 and PS5 users can grab the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. Although not as affordable as the rest of the games mentioned, the Gold Edition of the Resident Evil 4 remake is $29.99. With all that being said, it is a really good time to check out some of the classics from this beloved horror video game franchise.

For those unfamiliar with the first Resident Evil game, here is a brief description of the remaster:

Resident Evil (2002)

Synoposis: “In 1998 a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive.”