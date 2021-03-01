PlayStation Now Lineup for March Includes Infamous Second Son and Three More Games

✖

March has now officially arrived which means a whole slew of new games are now set to release on PlayStation Now, the subscription-based streaming platform from Sony. And while each month of PS Now tends to boast a pretty decent lineup, this slate for March might be one of the best in recent memory.

Detailed over on the PlayStation Blog, four new games are going to be available on the service within the coming day. The lineup includes World War Z, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Infamous Second Son, and Superhot. All four titles will be available to download or steam beginning tomorrow on March 2.

In typical PS Now fashion, however, not all of these games will be in the library forever, meaning that you’ll need to play through each somewhat quickly if you want to experience them. Ace Combat 7 is the game that’s going to be on PS Now for the least amount of time and will leave the platform after roughly three months. It’s set to be removed from the library on May 31, 2021. Conversely, World War Z will then be departing in late summer and will go away on September 6, 2021.

What’s great about this group of games for March is that there’s a little bit of everything included. Not only is there a multiplayer experience with World War Z, but single-player titles like Ace Combat 7 and Infamous Second Son are sure to keep those busy who are looking for some substantial new campaigns to play. Not to mention, for those that might own a PlayStation VR headset, Ace Combat 7 even boasts a VR element. All in all, there's just a great amount of diversity in this month's array.

As a reminder, PS Now is accessible across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. And if you're not subscribed already, the service typically retails for $9.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

What do you think about these additions to PlayStation Now for the month of March? Be sure to give me your detailed thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.