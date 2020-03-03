PlayStation Now Adds Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and More

If you’re already a subscriber to PlayStation’s cloud-gaming service PlayStation Now, things just got even better for you, and if you’re not already a subscriber, maybe you should consider becoming one. Starting today, 11 new games have been added to the service, including Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more.

The full list, which you can check out below, includes other exciting additions like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but Control and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, specifically, deserve the spotlight given that they also have a date they will expire: August 31st. Still, that’s basically half a year from now, and plenty of time to beat both even at a slow pace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control,” PlayStation says of Control, if you’re somehow not familiar. “From developer Remedy Entertainment, Control is a supernatural third-person action adventure which will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments, while fighting through a deep and unpredictable world.”

Here’s the full list of video games being added to the PlayStation Now service, according to PlayStation’s blog post:

Control (available until Monday, August 31)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until August 31)

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

In addition to the new games being added to the service, PlayStation also noted that the duration of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds‘ availability on the service has been extended, though it was not announced when it will end.

What do you think of the service’s new additions? Anything you’re particularly excited to check out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

PlayStation Now is currently available for $9.99 a month for both PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.