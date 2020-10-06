PlayStation Now Adds Days Gone, Friday the 13th, and More

✖

PlayStation Now, PlayStation's on-demand gaming subscription service, has officially added a whole bunch of spooky video games today. The company announced that Days Gone, Friday the 13th, MediEvil, and more have joined the service just in time for Halloween. If you're already a subscriber, they should be available now, and if you're not, it is available for $9.99 per month if any of today's new titles strike your fancy.

More specifically, in addition to the above, PlayStation Now has also added Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and Double Fine Productions' Rad. Notably, while all of the above are now available on PlayStation Now, Days Gone is the only one with an announced departure date. The post-apocalyptic biker video game will leave PlayStation Now on January 5, 2021. It is currently unclear when the others might leave, though this sort of thing is a fairly regular occurrence for on-demand gaming subscription services like PlayStation Now.

5 new games join PlayStation Now today. Say hello to Days Gone, MediEvil, Friday the 13th, and more: https://t.co/9rdq2alpxT pic.twitter.com/jleiuVGgpm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 6, 2020

As noted above, Days Gone, Friday the 13th, MediEvil, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, and Rad are all now available on PlayStation Now to subscribers. PlayStation Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4 or PC for $9.99 per month with over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available on it. If you're somehow not familiar, this is a very similar type of service as Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.

What do you think of the new additions to PlayStation Now? Are you excited to check any of these out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!