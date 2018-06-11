PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscriptions Are $10 Off For a Limited Time

E3 2018 is in full-swing, and Sony is expected to kick off their PlayStation press conference tonight at 9PM ET. You can check out everything that they have in store via their livestream which can be viewed YouTube and Twitch. Naturally, we will have all of the details for you right here as well. You might also be interested to know that there are several deals going on right now that can prepare you for what lies ahead.

First off, you can score a PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for $49.99 (a discount of $10) for a limited time. If you need to top up your membership, head on over to GameStop and take advantage of the deal. It’s a download, so there’s no physical card to deal with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discounts on 1-Year PlayStation Plus memberships don’t come around very often, and it’s likely that we won’t see another one until the holidays at best, so take advantage of the deal while you can. In fact, the PlayStation Plus deal is part of a larger PlayStation Days of Play sale that’s happening on GameStop right now…

Inside you’ll find $50 discounts on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles, $20 discounts on DualShock wireless controllers, $100 discounts on PlayStation VR bundles, and deals on a wide range of games. You can shop the entire sale right here until June 18th.

Again, the PlayStation Plus deal is the one no-brainer deal of the bunch. If you’re unfamiliar, a breakdown of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus membership are listed below.

“Experience More Together The ultimate membership service that will take your gaming experience to the next level. As a member, you’ll get access to an ever-expanding Instant Game Collection and a diverse range of immersive online multiplayer experiences for the PS4 system. One membership to PlayStation Plus extends to your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems.”

Key Features:

New Games every month with Instant Game Collection.

Next-generation online multiplayer on the PS4 system.

One membership will extend to your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems.

Also included with your membership:

Over 3GB* game save data across your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems

Automatic game updates for PS3 and PS4 – all installed games will be kept up to date automatically, which means no more waiting for unplanned updates when its game time

Get exclusive & early access to select betas and demos, discounts, and sometimes even games

Try before you buy with full game trials

*1GB each across PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.