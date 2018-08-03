PlayStation Plus Lineup for August Includes Mafia III, Dead by Daylight

Playstation has revealed its August lineup of PlayStation Plus games, and it’s going to be a special month for those of you who love dramatic thrills and chills. It’s not quite a stellar as the Xbox Games With Gold lineup (which you can see here), but it’s definitely a standout month of big fan favorites!

The two big headliners this month are going to be Mafia III and Dead by Daylight. We’re especially excited that Dead by Daylight will be finding its way to a wider audience via PS Plus, because this is an incredibly exciting multiplayer game that deserves a larger player-base. What’s more, we’re getting the special edition of the game. Nice!

We have two big bonuses this month as well, as PlayStation keep encouraging its fans to expand the ways they play and think outside of the box. PlayStation VR owners can look forward to Here They Lie, a creepy first-person horror game, while the PlayLink title Knowledge is Power will give you and your friends a showy trivia game to play together while you pre-game on the weekends! Here’s the full lineup at a glance:

PS4:

Mafia III

Dead by Daylight Special Edition

PS3:

Bound by Flame

Serious Same 3 BFE

PS Vita:

Draw Slasher

Space Hulk

PSVR and PlayLink:

Here They Lie

Knowledge Is Power

And finally, here’s a little more information about your main headliners:

Mafia III:

“1968. New Bordeaux. After years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. When his surrogate family, the black mob, is wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family and blazes a path of military-grade revenge through the Mafioso responsible.”

Dead by Daylight:

“Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed.

“Survivors play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness. The Killer plays in first-person and is more focused on their prey. The Survivors’ goal in each encounter is to escape the Killing Ground without getting caught by the Killer – something that sounds easier than it is, especially when the environment changes every time you play.”

Keep in mind that the PS Plus games won’t swap out and become available until the PlayStation Store updates, and that won’t happen until next Tuesday. That’s why we’re getting the August reveal today instead of the end of July, but you don’t have long to wait!