Rumor: PlayStation Plus February Free Games Leaked

Yesterday we finally learned what Xbox One owners can look forward to in next month’s Games With Gold lineup (see that here), which means that the PlayStation Plus lineup for February can’t be far behind! Of course, that means that the lineup could leak at any moment. PlayStation has always sailed a fairly leaky ship, and many PS Plus lineups have appeared prematurely on ads and banners. Today, a reddit user has posted an image which supposedly shows off the games PS Plus subscribers can look forward to unlocking next month on PS4, and it’s a spectacular lineup. Check it out:

Is this too good to be true? According to the image, we can look forward to Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, Far Cry 4, and That’s You! Now That’s You! has been offered before, and has bascially been free since launch, but the other two games both powerhouse, AAA titles that almost anyone would get excited about. The lineup almost seems too good to believe, but hey, maybe Sony just knocked it out of the park and we’re getting to fantastic games next month!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Either way, we won’t have long to wait. At the very latest, PlayStation will officially reveal next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup on Wednesday, and the PlayStation store will update on the first Tuesday of the month with our free games. In this case, that would be Tuesday the sixth. I already own Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin on my PS4, and I can tell you guys that it’s a phenomenal port. It looks great, and runs great.

Here’s a little more about both headliners, from their official PlayStation Store descriptions:

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin:

The definitive edition of DARK SOULS II, including all the DARK SOULS II content released to-date in one package and much more!

All new graphics. Leap from 30fps to 60fps at 1080p resolution, adding a whole new level of smoothness. Players will be amazed by the dynamic contrast in visual fidelity compared to the original DARK SOULS II.

A brand new experience and challenge. Enemy placement has been overhauled, resulting in a completely different play dynamic than experienced before. The safe zones that some players remembered are no longer safe! Hardened players will have to forget everything they thought they knew about DARK SOULS II.

Online play has been enhanced with the addition of a special item to regulate souls acquired in battle – it’s now possible to match up more consistently online. The number of players who can participate in an online session has also been increased, from 4 to 6 people, completely changing the online play dynamic.

Far Cry 4:

“In Far Cry 4, players find themselves in Kyrat, a breathtaking, perilous and wild region of the Himalayas struggling under the regime of a despotic self-appointed king. Using a vast array of weapons, vehicles, and animals, players will write their own story across an exotic open-world landscape.”