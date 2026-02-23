PlayStation Plus First Free Game of March 2026 Revealed Early

The first PlayStation Plus free game of March 2026 has been revealed early by a leak from a very reliable source with a 100% track record of leaking PS Plus free games early. More specifically, the headliner of the monthly PlayStation Plus games lineup for March, and judging by the headliner, it is going to be a disappointing month for the Sony subscription service and those on PS4 and PS5 subscribed to it.

More specifically, a new report from well-known insider Billbil-kun has revealed that 2K Games’ PGA Tour 2K25 is set to headline the PlayStation Plus monthly free games lineup next month. What will join it, the insider does not say. Adding to this, the new report claims the lineup will be officially unveiled by Sony on February 25, which is this Wednesday. Now, if you have deja vu, it is because the series’ previous installment, PGA Tour 2K23, was also offered with PlayStation Plus back in 2023.

2025 Release From 2K Games

PGA Tour 2K25 was released in 2025 by developer HB Studios and publisher 2K Games for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. This year, it also came to Nintendo Switch 2. It is the sixth installment in the PGA Tour 2K series, which dates back to 2014. As you would expect, it is also the latest installment.

Upon release, it earned a 79 on Metacritic, a solid score, but higher than it deserves according to user reviews. To this end, on Steam, it only has a 69% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, it has a 3/5 and 2/5, respectively. To accompany its decent critical response, it was notably nominated for Sports Game of the Year at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. This is obviously a notable achievement; however, undermined by a lack of competition in the category.

With this offer, PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to be spared from a $70 purchase of the game, assuming they would purchase it in the first place or pay full price. Those on PS5 Pro, specifically, will not find that this free download comes with any enhancements. In the meantime, don’t forget to grab February’s free PS Plus games.

All of that said, be sure to take this new leak with a grain of salt. While the source in question has never been off the mark in the past, it doens’t change the fact that none of this is official information. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.