Last Chance for December's Free PlayStation Plus Games

Today is officially the last day for PlayStation Plus subscribers to grab December's free video games, Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4 in addition to the lengthy addition of Bugsnax as a free offering. As of tomorrow, January 5th, PlayStation Plus' January 2021 lineup of the PS5 version of Maneater, as well as the PlayStation 4 versions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and GreedFall, are set to rotate in.

If you have not already grabbed December's free titles, they remain available to claim via PlayStation's storefront for now. The new free PlayStation Plus titles for January should pop up in the shop early tomorrow around 11AM ET/8AM PT if history is any indication. All of the usual caveats apply here, of course, and only PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim these free titles. Once claimed, they remain part of your library so long as you continue to subscribe.

Last chance to claim December's PlayStation Plus lineup! Get 'em here before they're gone: https://t.co/10OSA89gaN pic.twitter.com/ttGa4BK4YE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 3, 2021

As noted above, January 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall are set to be available beginning tomorrow, January 5th. Our predictions, unfortunately, turned out to be entirely wrong this time around. December's PlayStation Plus offerings, Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4, are still available as of writing. Bugsnax also remains available on the subscription service until tomorrow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

