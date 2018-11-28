PlayStation Plus Free Games for December Revealed

We’re coming up on the end of the month and this means a new month for free gaming glory. For PlayStation Plus members, every month new titles become available for players to enjoy for free. They’re yours to keep as long as the paid membership remains active.

Just like every month, there are a few different options for players to enjoy, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita titles. The two biggest titles for PlayStation 4 players are Soma and Onrush, both offer two very completely different experiences.

Soma

The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for? Enter the world of SOMA and face horrors buried deep beneath the ocean waves. Delve through locked terminals and secret documents to uncover the truth behind the chaos. Seek out the last remaining inhabitants and take part in the events that will ultimately shape the fate of the station. But be careful, danger lurks in every corner: corrupted humans, twisted creatures, insane robots, and even an inscrutable omnipresent A.I.

Onrush Onrush heralds the return of all-action, gravity defying, arcade racing. A celebration of sensational speed, outright fun and over the top spectacle ONRUSH is a racing game where you are always in the heart of the action. Onrushis not about racing to the finish line. It’s not about car set up or tyre choice. It’s all about style, flair and the feeling of performing incredible takedowns, racing on the edge of control and risking everything in an effort to take the victory for your team. No arcade game would be complete without Boost, and Onrushtakes this to the next level with RUSH – the ultimate racing power up. A devastating and exhilarating burst of energy and power, RUSH is a true game changer that can wreak havoc and destroy your competition.



As for the PlayStation 3 and Vita deals:

Steredenn, PS3

Steinsgate, PS3

Iconoclasts, PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

Papers, Please, PS Vita

The new free titles aren’t available quite yet, but will be when the November rotation heads out. Then, PlayStation Plus members will be able to download those free games and get started on a new adventure!