PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Revealed, Bonus PS4 and VR Games Announced

PlayStation has officially revealed the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for September, and it’s a little bit different from what we saw in the leak yesterday. In fact, the leak from yesterday was accurate, but it was showing the PS Plus games for Europe. The PlayStation Plus lineup in the US is a bit different, but the main attraction is still here, so don’t worry.

We’ll kick things off with the PlayStation 4 games, followed by the PS3 games, and conclude with the Vita games, which are cross-buy. Before we get to that, though, there’s actually a PlayStation VR bonus included in this month’s lineup! If you own a PS VR and have been waiting for some PS Plus love, here you go:

“Here’s a bonus for PlayStation VR owners: PS Plus members in the US and Canada will also get RIGS Mechanized Combat League as a free bonus game from September 5 through November 7. RIGS is a first-person arena-based shooter developed from the ground up for PS VR. Set in the year 2065, it immerses players in an intense, all-action future sport that mixes elements from different athletic fields like combat sports, motorsports, basketball and football.”

Onto your PS4 games!

PlayStation 4 Games

inFamous: Second Son

“inFamous: Second Son is a fresh, open-world action-adventure story in the popular inFamous series. Set years after the initial installments, you’ll play as Delsin Rowe who unexpectedly discovers his own superhuman powers and must choose how to use them in a world where superhumans are now feared.”

Strike Vector Ex

“Strike Vector EX is a competitive first-person aerial-combat game that satisfies every gamer’s fantasy of waging dizzying dogfights with super-powered aircraft. Bursting with customizable mech-inspired ships, Strike Vector EX disrupts the air combat genre through a combination of impressive mechanics, imaginative aircraft, and stunning, first-person, fast-paced multiplayer fights.”

Dead by Daylight Bonus!

In addition to the bonus for PlayStation VR fans, Sony is giving survival horror buffs a big surprise as well! From the official PlayStation Blog:

“Also this month, PlayStation Plus members will be able to play Dead by Daylight from September 15 through 18 for free. Afterwards, members can save 30% on the game with an exclusive discount until September 22.”

About the game:

“Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed.”

PlayStation 3 Games

Monster Jam Battlegrounds

“Monster Jam Battlegrounds brings the ever popular touring show straight to the fans with roaring engines and crushing action. Not only does this game replicate the world renowned Monster Jam stadium and arena events, but it also takes fans out of the stadium and into other environments for physics based skill and stunt challenges.”

Hustle Kings

“Set in contemporary and stylish pool bars, Hustle Kings allows players of every skill level to immerse themselves in one of the most realistic billiards experiences ever realized through true to life physics and stunning, photo-realistic lighting and graphics.

PlayStation Vita Games

PlayStation Vita Games

Hue

“Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles – full of peril, mystery… and colours unseen.”

Sky Force Anniversary

“The legendary shoot-’em-up is here to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in super-destructive style. Harnessing the intensity of classic arcade games combined with modern visuals, Sky Force Anniversary offers a stunning scrolling shooter experience with an incredible new social gameplay element.”