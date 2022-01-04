New PlayStation Plus Free Games for January Now Available

The free PlayStation Plus video games for January 2022 are now available. As previously announced, the free video games on offer this month to PlayStation Plus subscribers include Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic. As is typical for PlayStation Plus video games, there are some very specific caveats attached to all of this.

Most notably, while PlayStation Plus regularly offers PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles as well as the occasional PlayStation VR freebie, Persona 5 Strikers is only free to claim as a PlayStation 4 title while both Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic are both for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Unlike last month’s PlayStation Plus titles, none of these have any further strings attached like some kind of starter edition; they are all the full games.

Additionally, the free PlayStation Plus titles are as always only “free” to subscribers to PlayStation Plus. And even to subscribers, only for a limited time. Just like December 2021’s free offers rotated out today, January 2022’s free PlayStation Plus titles will rotate out on February 1st. Claimed PlayStation Plus games are also tied to the subscription, so if a player that has claimed a game lets their subscription lapse, access to the claimed video game will be revoked until the subscription is active once again. That said, claimed titles remain attached to the account, so access to all of them will be restored at that point.

As noted above, January 2022’s free PlayStation Plus video games — Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic — are now available. The group of them is set to rotate out of the service’s free offerings on Tuesday, February 1st. At this point, there is no telling what February’s PlayStation Plus free video games might be, but it seems fair to assume that they will leak ahead of time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about the list for January 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games? Do any of them excite you particularly?