PlayStation Plus Free Games for January 2022 Revealed

Prior to the start of a new year in just a few short days, Sony has today revealed the new free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus to start 2022. Following a new report last week, we already had a good idea of what titles to expect for the dawn of the new year, but PlayStation itself has now confirmed that all of these games will arrive on PS Plus in less than a week.

In total, three new games will be available to download for no cost whatsoever starting next week on January 4. Those games include Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers, and Dirt 5. Specifically, the versions of Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic that are being offered up are for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Conversely, Persona 5 Strikers is only available as a PS4 title, although it is still forward compatible on PS5.

As a whole, this is one of the stronger months that we have likely seen on PlayStation Plus in quite some time. Not only are all of these titles of greatly differing genres, meaning that there is a little something for everyone here, but most of these games are also fairly new. All in all, it’s a good start to the new year for those who remain subscribed to PS Plus.

If you would like to learn more about each free game coming to PlayStation Plus next month, you can find official descriptions of each attached below.

Persona 5 Strikers

Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges, thrusting you in an epic tale as you strike back against the corruption overtaking cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the centre of the crisis.

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player* co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy.

Dirt 5

Conquer stunning global routes and drive an iconic roster of cars in an amplified off-road racing experience. Let loose in the boldest off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, online multiplayer*, Playgrounds creator mode and more. Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. Race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River, to the glimmer of Norway’s Northern Lights.