PlayStation Plus: Last Call to Pick Up July 2021's Free Games

✖

Today is the final full day to grab the PlayStation Plus free games for July 2021! August 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, will become available tomorrow with July 2021's freebies, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, as well as Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown rotating out. The exact timing should not be a surprise as PlayStation typically reveals the last day free games are available to claim when announcing the next month of titles.

More specifically, new PlayStation Plus free games tend to rotate into their respective slots around noonish ET. If you haven't already claimed the July 2021 free titles, they will almost certainly remain there for the grabbing as of tomorrow morning before August 2021's selections take over their positions. As usual, the titles will remain in players' libraries once claimed so long as they remain PlayStation Plus subscribers. Additionally of note is the fact that A Plague Tale: Innocence is the PlayStation 5 title for the month.

PS Plus members, this is your last chance to download July's games before the August lineup arrives on Tuesday! Get 'em here: https://t.co/10OSA7REMd pic.twitter.com/47eAek6fj5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 1, 2021

"The critically acclaimed adventure releases on PS5 with 4K native resolution, targeted 60 FPS, highly improved visuals, and fast loading – and makes its debut onto PlayStation Plus," the original PlayStation Blog post announcing July 2021's free titles states about A Plague Tale: Innocence. "Follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world."

As noted above, August 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, are set to be available beginning tomorrow, August 3rd. July 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown remain available until then. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about August 2021's free PlayStation Plus video games? Are you excited to pick any of them up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!