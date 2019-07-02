PlayStation Makes Last-Minute Swap to PlayStation Plus Games for July

The free games offered by Sony in its PlayStation Plus lineup for July look a bit different now that one game has been swapped out for another. Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo were the two games which were included in July’s offerings when they were initially announced, but the former has now been replaced with the Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition. It’s a last-minute swap that appears to be the result of negative feedback from PlayStation users over July’s lackluster offerings.

Sony first revealed the intended games for July in a post on the PlayStation Blog that was shared a few days ago, but that post has now been updated. Everything about Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 has been marked out with a message at the top added to say that the soccer game has been bumped for Detroit: Become Human.

“Update: We are making a swap to the PS Plus games lineup for July,” the post said. “This month, we are adding Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition, which also includes Heavy Rain, to the July games lineup instead of Pro Evolution Soccer 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

We’re making a swap to the PS Plus games lineup for July 2019. Learn more here: https://t.co/CyHqz961O6 pic.twitter.com/FVbtQcBeaJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 2, 2019

July’s free PlayStation games were scheduled to go live today on July 2nd, so this is about as last minute as it can get. There were some who were undoubtedly looking forward to getting the soccer game, but the swap appears to be a result of the grumbling about this month’s offerings. Sony condensed the free PlayStation Plus games down to just two a month a while back which led many to believe that the quality of the two would reflect that change, though July’s offerings didn’t seem to make good on that expectation for vocal subscribers. By comparison, June’s free games were Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sonic Mania.

Some people might’ve already beaten Detroit, but you can still revisit Heavy Rain if you never got around to it since it’s included in the Deluxe Edition. PlayStation’s post offered more details on Detroit for those unfamiliar with it.

“In Detroit: Become Human, discover what it really means to be human in a powerful, emotional journey made of choice and consequences,” the post said. “Set in Detroit City during the year 2038, the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life”

Both the Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition and Horizon Turbo Chase are available for free until August 5th.