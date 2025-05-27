PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2025 Revealed

Each month, gamers who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus membership get a handful of games to download for free. While much of the PS Plus catalog requires a Premium or Extra tier membership, the free monthly PS Plus games are available to all subscribers. That includes those who signed up for PS Plus Essential to enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3 online crossplay with friends. Today, PlayStation revealed the lineup of free games for June 2025. This list of games will be available for all PS Plus members starting on May 28th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like all monthly games on PS Plus, the new June 2025 additions will be free to download. Plus, they’ll remain in your library as long as you’re still subscribed to PlayStation Plus. That means it’s worth checking out and downloading any games that look of interest, even if you aren’t sure you’ll get to them in June. While this month’s library technically starts on May 28th, most of the games on the list don’t officially arrive until June 3rd. Even so, it’s an exciting lineup. Here’s what to look forward to from the June slate of free games for PS Plus.

NBA 2K25 – PS4, PS5

Play video

Arriving on June 3rd for PS4 and PS5, NBA 2K25 is the latest basketball entry in the 2K Sports series. Build your own NBA dynasty with single-player and multiplayer modes that let you take control of your dynamic basketball team of all-stars.

Alone in the Dark (2024) – PS5

Play video

If you need a new survival horror video game, Alone in the Dark is 2024’s answer to the original 1992 title. Immerse yourself in a terrifying single-player narrative where you uncover the mysteries of the Derceto Mansion… if you dare. This one arrives on June 3rd.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – PS4, PS5

Play video

Bomb Rush Cyberpunk is another June 3rd addition to the free PS Plus library. This 2023 action-adventure platformer lets you skate and bike around New Amsterdam, creating chaos and challenging rival gangs in your effort to take control of the city. It got pretty solid reviews at launch, and it’s a solid game to check out while you wait for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape – PS4, PS5

Play video

Arriving right on time on May 28th is Destiny 2: The Final Shape. This story-centered expansion to the free-to-play Destiny 2 finds players working to prevent the apocalypse. Many fans say it’s the best elements of Destiny 2 combined, making it a must-try installment.

Per usual, there’s a good mix of game styles and genres to check out for June 2025’s PlayStation Plus free games. And don’t forget, you’ve still got a few days to claim last month’s free games before they roll over. These games arrive in addition to the titles headed to the PS Premium and PS Extra Game Catalog, adding up to a great month for gaming.

Which games are you adding to your library this month? How did last month’s additions treat you? Let us know in the comments below!