Bam Margera Talks THPS 3+4 Comeback: “Bam Is Back!”

When Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was revealed earlier this year, one skater was missing from the classic lineup: Bam Margera. At the time of the original releases, Margera was a household name, thanks to his antics in videos like CKY2K, and the popular MTV Show Jackass. It was an odd absence, and it was one that the community was fairly vocal about after the remake’s reveal. Earlier this month, Activision and Iron Galaxy revealed Margera would actually be in the game as a secret skater. However, it seems that was not originally the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent episode of the skateboarding podcast The Nine Club, hosts Chris Roberts, Jeron Wilson, and Kelly Hart spoke with Margera about getting himself included on the THPS 3+4 roster. Back in March, the podcast’s producer and editor, Roger Bagley, claimed Tony Hawk argued for Margera to be added despite work on the game having already been done. According to Margera’s story, it seems those claims were true.

“So finally, I had a day off in California, and we were heading to Carlsbad, where I keep my Range Rover, and I was looking at my wife. I’m like, ‘Should I call Tony Hawk and see what he’s up to? Whatever, I’m going to do it.’ So, he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re skating the vert ramp.’ So, me, Alphonso Rawls, Bucky Lasek, we all showed up there, and he was not expecting us to be ollieing over the channel together for a doubles photo. He’s like, ‘What? Bam is back!’”

“So, I heard through the grapevine that there was a deadline for the video game and it was already to late, but I think he called,” continued Margera. “He was like, ‘Look, we’re putting Bam in the game.’ But they were like, ‘But the deadline already happened.’ [Then he was like], ‘I don’t care. You’re making a later deadline. Whatever it is, you’re making it happen.’ So, I feel like if I wouldn’t have called him that day, none of this would have happened.”

Margera also talked about his time with Activision, including getting his body scanned and picking the outfit for his in-game persona. He also spoke about THPS Fest, which is where both himself, and Powell-Peralta pro Andy Anderson were revealed as secret skaters for THPS 3+4.

Another interesting tidbit from this interview is when the hosts and Margera were talking about the new skaters added in THPS 3+4. Throughout the conversation, they named already revealed skaters like Margielyn Didal, Jamie Foy, and Chloe Covell. However, Margera says Greyson Fletcher is in the game, which has not been officially revealed.

Play video

Adding Fletcher isn’t a stretch. He just turned pro this year for Birdhouse, Hawk’s board company, so there is a connection there. It’s unclear if Margera meant Fletcher was in the game or at the event. We will just have to wait to see if Activision and Iron Galaxy reveal Fletcher.

THPS 3+4 comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on July 11th.