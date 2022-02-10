PlayStation Plus Free Multiplayer Weekend Announced

If you don’t have an active PlayStation Plus subscription or you want to play a game with someone who doesn’t, PlayStation has something planned this weekend to help with those problems. Announced on Thursday, PlayStation is offering a free multiplayer weekend on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms which means that you won’t have to have a PlayStation Plus subscription for a couple of days to play online. The offer starts on February 12th and will run from then until the end of February 14th.

PlayStation does this kind of promotion every now and then, but this time, it’s marketed as a Valentine’s Day special with Fall Guys helping to advertise the free weekend in the trailer below. Though Fall Guys is a perfect example of a game that requires PlayStation Plus but won’t this weekend, you’re not limited to that game alone. Really anything on the PlayStation systems that would normally require PlayStation Plus is fair game for the next couple of days after the event starts.

The original tweet for the promotion has since been deleted, possibly because of typos or other mistakes, but the announcement on the PlayStation Plus landing page is still up.

Even if you don’t have someone you’re trying to hook into a PlayStation Plus subscription to play together more often, the free weekend can be useful if your own subscription has lapsed and you’re thinking about renewing to get back into a game. Live-service games get updates aplenty nowadays, so take the weekend to check out some older games, too, if you’re thinking about resubscribing. The less fun fine print details specify that you’ll of course have to have the games purchased separately that you actually want to play and that you’ll have to have an active Internet connection, but other than that, you’ll be good to go.

Of course, there are still plenty of games to play on PlayStation consoles that don’t require PlayStation Plus at all, so many of your favorites may not benefit much from this free weekend. Rocket League, Apex Legends, and Fortnite are just a couple of examples that can be played without an active subscription to PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation’s free multiplayer weekend begins on February 12th and will run until February 14th.