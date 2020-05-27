Rumor: PlayStation Plus' Second Free PS4 Game for June Revealed

✖

PlayStation Plus' second free PS4 game for June 2020 has reportedly been revealed. At the moment of publishing, Sony has not revealed the second free game that will be offered up to PlayStation Plus subscribers next month, but a new leak may have just spilled the beans for it. In addition to Call of Duty: WWII, which is now available after Sony made it free to PlayStation Plus subscribers early for Memorial Day, subscribers can reportedly look forward to Star Wars Battlefront II.

The leak comes way of a YouTube channel dubbed PlayStation Gaming, who alleges to have captured an official PlayStation promotion on Instagram that was pushed live too early. In a new clip uploaded to their channel, PlayStation Gaming shares the alleged promotion, which is a brief six-second clip showing off both Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II.

On the surface level, the clip seems legit. While fraudulent PlayStation Plus leaks are common, this seemingly passes the smell test. In other words, if it's a fake, it's a good one. Further, promotions go live ahead of schedule all the time, so it's easy to imagine this happening.

Below, you can check out the clip for yourself:

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but everything is always subject to change. After all, Sony has made last-minute changes to the PlayStation Plus free games lineup before.

As for the game itself, Star Wars Battlefront 2 debuted back in 2017, and while it was a hot and controversial mess at launch, it's actually been redeemed a few times over via EA's support of it. According to its large and active player base, it's in quite a good place at the moment. In fact, it's in such a good place that players are petitioning EA to make more paid DLC for the game.

"Embark on an endless Star Wars action experience from the bestselling STAR WARS HD videogame franchise of all time. Rush through waves of enemies on Starkiller Base with the power of your lightsaber in your hands. Storm through the jungle canopy of a hidden Rebel base on Yavin 4 with your fellow troopers, dispensing firepower from AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squadron from an attack on a mammoth First Order Star Destroyer in space. Or rise as a new Star Wars hero - Iden, an elite Imperial special forces soldier - and discover an emotional and gripping single-player story spanning thirty years."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on PS4 and everything related to the console, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.