Free PlayStation Plus Games for June Revealed

Sony’s lineup of free PlayStation Plus games for June has been revealed and includes two familiar franchises for subscribers. The Borderlands and Sonic the Hedgehog series are both represented in the June’s free game offerings with Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sonic Mania up for grabs. June 4th is the first day that these two games will be made available, so you still have a few more days to download May’s games if you haven’t gotten them yet.

You can get both of them for free if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, but the better deal of these two is probably Borderlands: The Handsome Collection unless you’re a huge Sonic fan. That’s because The Handsome Collection is actually two games in one that get even bigger than that if you count the DLCs, which are also included. Both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel are included in the collection along with all the DLC for both of the titles. If the last time you played these games was on the PlayStation 3, you can even bring your saved data over to the PlayStation 4 version.

Sonic Mania is the return of the traditional Sonic the Hedgehog experience, so it’s worth downloading if you’re a big fan of the classic games and want to relive them on the PlayStation 4. You’ll find familiar zones and enemies make their returns, though things have been updated to keep the experience fresh.

“Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics,” a description of Sonic Mania reads. “Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head-to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend.”

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sonic Mania will be downloadable by all PlayStation Plus subscribers on June 4th, and the current free games for May will be available until June 3rd.