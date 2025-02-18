PlayStation Plus Losing Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, and More Soon

For PlayStation gamers, PlayStation Plus is a great way to try out new games without the commitment. Like any subscription service, PS Plus doesn’t truly provide free games for good. Titles can leave the service at any time, removing them from players’ libraries whether or not they’ve finished their playthrough. Thankfully, PlayStation Plus does give players some warning about which games are about to leave the service, so they have time to wrap up or decide to commit with a full purchase. The Last Chance to Play section reveals that PS Plus will lose ten titles this March, including a few big names.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PS Plus added a good number of games this February, including a few day one releases. The schedule of March additions hasn’t yet been revealed but will likely include a few new titles when the current lineup is swapped out. Usually, the switchover happens sometime around the 18th of the month, and that looks to be true again for March, with 10 games set to leave the catalog on March 18th. The replacements should be announced sometime early next month, giving gamers something to look forward to even as they say goodbye to a great set of games.

Every Game Leaving PS Plus in March 2025

A classic face off in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Gamers have one more month to enjoy the following titles, which will leave the PS Plus subscription on March 18th.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, PS5)

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4, PS5)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS4)

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4, PS5)

Life is Strange 2 (PS4, PS5)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6 (PS4, PS5)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, PS5)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4)

Resident Evil 3 (PS4, PS5)

Street Fighter 5 (PS4, PS5)

Most of the titles are available for the PlayStation Plus Extra tier, though Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Phoenix Wright are Premium tier titles. Gamers at those levels of the subscription still have about a month to dig into these games if they’ve been on their list.

As the catalog gets updated to make space for new titles in March, that means saying goodbye to some great games. In particular, fans are sad to lose two Life is Strange titles at once, with many vowing to finish the games before they depart the service. Others are sad to say goodbye to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which is a pretty solid entry in the franchise for those looking for an RPG-style adventure. Many are hoping to take the next 30 days to hit the Platinum achievement level in these games before they leave the subscription service, though that’s easier for some games than others.

Reaching for one last adventure in Life is Strange 2

Typically, the new additions are announced about a week before they go live. So, players should find out what will fill the Life is Strange-shaped hole in their hearts around March 11th or so. Until then, players can enjoy these Last Chance titles or grab one of the new additions that just arrived to PS Plus on February 18th. Those new games include Lost Record: Bloom & Rage, which just released today, along with several other exciting games for PS Plus subscribers to enjoy.

Will you be trying to finish any of these games before they leave PS Plus on March 18th? Let us know in the comments below!