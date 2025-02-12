PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for February 2025 Revealed

Sony has announced its new lineup of PlayStation Plus games that will be coming to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service in February 2025. Currently, PS Plus members at any tier can grab this month’s “free” games which include Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac. This slate will be live until the first week of March at which point they’ll be swapped out for a lineup of still unknown games. For those more interested in what’s coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog, though, we now know what can be expected in mere days.

Revealed as part of PlayStation’s new State of Play, Sony is set to add only nine new PS5 and PS4 games to the Game Catalog on February 18th. Of this group, seven will be standard additions while the other two will be PS Plus Classics, which are only available to PS Plus Premium members. This slate is headlined by Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the latter of which will be a day-one arrival on the Game Catalog.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to PS Plus in February 2025:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, PS4)

TopSpin 2K25 (PS5, PS4)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage — Tape 1 (PS5)

SaGa Frontier Remastered (PS4)

Somerville (PS5, PS4)

Tin Hearts (PS5, PS4)

Mordhau (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Classics

Patapon 3 (PS5, PS4)

Dropship: United Peace Force (PS5, PS4)

All in all, this seems to be a pretty strong lineup for PS Plus, but it’s hard to argue that subscribers are getting fewer games in February than they normally would. Then again, given that February is the shortest month of the year, it makes sense that this would end up being a scaled-back group of PS Plus games compared to other months.

How do you feel about this group of PS Plus games that Sony is set to roll out next week? Will you be going out of your way to play anything that is being added to the service? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section.