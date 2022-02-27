PlayStation Plus Lineup for March 2022 Includes Free Bonus Game

The upcoming PlayStation Plus lineup for March 2022 includes a free bonus game. Typically, when Sony releases the new slate of PS Plus titles for subscribers each month, three games are all that are normally included. Of these three titles, one is usually exclusive to PlayStation 5, while the other two are then compatible with PlayStation 4 (and PS5 via backward compatibility). And while there have been some exclusions to this rule in the past, Sony decided to take things one step further in March and bring a fourth game to the mix for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

When the new PS Plus games go live this coming week on March 1st, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available to download alongside the other three titles on the service for the month. Developed by Sucker Punch, Legends is a standalone multiplayer title that was released in 2021 to sit alongside Ghost of Tsushima. Since being released, Sucker Punch has continued to support the game with new content on a semi-regular basis. Now, it’s seemingly trying to grow the title’s player base even more by adding it to PlayStation Plus.

https://twitter.com/SuckerPunchProd/status/1496523886145728513

The great thing about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends coming to PlayStation Plus is that you don’t need to own the base game whatsoever in order to play it. Furthermore, both those on PS5 and PS4 will be able to play Legends for themselves, with the game also offering crossplay functionality. So regardless of what PlayStation platform you might use, this is a game that you’ll be able to squad up and play with your friends.

In addition, you can also find an official description for Legends attached down below courtesy of PlayStation:

“Ghost of Tsushima’s standalone, cooperative multiplayer experience is inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology. Choose from four unique classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin – and invite friends or use online matchmaking to fight side-by-side as legends in four exciting game modes. Pair up to progress through the Story missions, gather three other players to take on Survival or go two versus two in the competitive Rivals. “