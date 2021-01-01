Sony Reportedly Offering Refunds for Upcoming PlayStation Plus PS5 Game

✖

The upcoming slate of PlayStation Plus games for January was revealed only a few days back, but it now sounds like Sony is looking to refund those who may have already bought one of the games previously. While it doesn’t sound like this offer might extend to all titles in the lineup, the publisher might specifically be doing so with the PlayStation 5 offering for the month.

According to one report that stems from Reddit, a person who bought January’s free PS5 game, Maneater, in November is said to have had their money given back to them. PlayStation supposedly sent this user a message that stated, “As a subscriber of PlayStation Plus, we will refund the purchase price of this product to your PlayStation Store wallet as this is a PlayStation Plus monthly game. This will not affect your ability to play the game as we have not removed the game from your library.” So essentially, because this person already bought Maneater not long before the title was announced to be heading to PS Plus, Sony opted to just give them their funds back.

The one thing that’s important to note with this report is that there’s no way to specifically confirm that what is being asserted is true. While the user in question has no reason to lie about the situation transpiring in this manner, they also provided no proof that Sony has indeed given them a refund via a screenshot or any other supporting documentation. So if you’re in a similar situation and find yourself wondering why your money hasn’t been refunded either, well, it might be because this situation didn’t actually occur.

Regardless of what the truth is, it doesn’t change the fact that the PlayStation Plus lineup for January is pretty excellent. While Maneater is the sole PS5 title on the slate this month, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall are the PS4 games being offered up. Even though these games aren't available to download via the service just yet, they'll become live on Tuesday, January 5.

Are you looking forward to this month’s lineup on PS Plus? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.