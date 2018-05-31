PlayStation Plus Free Games Lineup for June Revealed

Your PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of June has been revealed! Microsoft set a pretty low bar with next month’s Xbox Live Games With Gold (seen here), and so far it looks like PlayStation’s lineup is going to disappoint a lot of gamers as well.

There is one star game in this lineup headlining the PS4 games, and that’s XCOM 2. The only issue is that the game is reportedly not optimized very well for the console. The game itself is hailed as one of the best strategy action games ever developed, so as long as you don’t mind a few performance hiccups, you’re going to get hours and hours of entertainment out of that one.

We’ll go ahead and share the full lineup below, starting with the PS4 games, and then moving on to the PS3 and PlayStation Vita games on offer. Keep scrolling to see them all!

PlayStation 4 Games:

XCOM 2

XCOM ON THE RUN: Take command of the Avenger, an alien supply craft converted to XCOM’s mobile headquarters. You decide where to guide your strike team, how to grow popular support, and when to combat enemy counter-operations.

RECRUIT RESISTANCE FIGHTERS: Five soldier classes, each with its own skill tree, let you create specific soldiers for your tactical plan.

A NEW BREED OF ENEMY: A diverse cast of enemies offer a distinct tactical challenge.

RESEARCH, DEVELOP AND UPGRADE: Use your Scientists and Engineers to research, develop and upgrade weapons and armor to fit your preferred tactics. EACH MISSION IS A UNIQUE CHALLENGE: Go on missions around the world, with virtually infinite combinations of maps, missions and goals.

Trials Fusion

“Take on an unlimited array of platform-racing challenges in the unreal world of Trials Fusion. Using your skills to traverse across obstacle-laden, ramp-ridden courses, you must strive to set track records against the best Trials players around the globe. Whether you’re racing alone, with friends, or in a global tournament, competition is always around you.

“And racing on official courses is just the beginning. A rich world of custom courses—built by some of the most creative and skilled content creators in gaming—awaits those who are continually searching for a new, insane track to conquer. And with long-term support of fresh features and content, the Trials experience will continue to expand and challenge players in new and exhilarating ways.”

PlayStation 3 Games:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier

“There is nothing fair, honorable, or just about combat. There is only winning and losing—the dead and the living. The Ghosts don’t fret about even odds. They do everything in their power to overwhelm and obliterate the enemy. In Ghost Recon Future Soldier join an elite team of highly trained, cut-throat special-ops soldiers. Armed to the teeth with unrivalled combat technology and cutting-edge military hardware, Ghost Recon takes you to the globe’s most deadly warzones to hunt down the highest value targets.

Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition

“Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition includes: Zombie Driver HD full game, Apocalypse Pack DLC, Tropical Race Rage DLC, Burning Garden of Slaughter DLC, game soundtrack and 20 awesome avatars!”

PlayStation Vita Games:

Squares:

“Squares is a puzzle reflex game for the PlayStation®Vita system. The objective is to turn grey all the blue squares, while dealing with different kinds of squares before the time goes up. The game features 91 levels as well as a level editor for creating your own challenges.”

Atomic Ninjas:

“The most entertaining multiplayer action platform game of the year has just arrived! Enter the arena as one of the eight Atomic Ninjas and battle it out against other players and bots, online or locally!”

What games will you be picking up this June? Will you play XCOM 2 for the first time, or will you be left twiddling your thumbs until July rolls around? Let us know in the comments below!