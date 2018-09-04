Save 20 Percent on a PlayStation Plus One-Year Subscription

If your PlayStation Plus subscription is running dry, you can refill the tank with 12-months of online gaming, free games, and discounts for $47.99 (20 percent off the list price) for a limited time. The offer comes via neogames on eBay, which is a go-to source for discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions. At the time of writing, 96 percent of the memberships have been sold at this discounted rate, so time is of the essence.

If you want to try your luck for a super rare $40 deal on a 12-month subscription during the holidays, Walmart is also offering a 3-month PlayStation Plus subscription for $17.88, which is nearly 30 percent off the list price. That should give you enough of a bump to get past Black Friday.

For the uninitiated, some of the main benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription are listed below. You might also want to check out the free games lineup for September, which is available here. It includes some gems like Destiny 2 and God of War III Remastered.

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

