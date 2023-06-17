PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting 450 Hours Worth of Free Games Next Week

PlayStation Plus subscribers that sub to the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers are getting 24 PS4 and PS5 games next week on June 20. This collection of two dozen PlayStation games includes titles like Far Cry 6, Rogue Legacy 2, Inscryption, and Dues Ex. In other words, there are some great games bolstering the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. And if you were to play all 24 of the games, you'd likely be kept busy until the end of the year, possibly longer depending on your gaming habits. Why? Well, because there is roughly 450 hours of content being added with these 24 games.

How long these games will be included with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium remains to be seen. PlayStation does not disclose this information. What is clear is they will be added on June 20, and if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not qualify for the offer.

Below, you can check out the full list of games being added:

A Hat in Time (PS4)

Carto (PS4)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PS5, PS4)

Dodgeball Academia (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

ELEX II (PS5, PS4)

Far Cry 6 (PS5, PS4)

Forager (PS4)

Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator (PS5, PS4)

Inscryption (PS5, PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (PS4)

MX vs. ATV Legends (PS5, PS4)

My Friend Peppa Pig (PS5, PS4)

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (PS5, PS4)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS5, PS4)

Redout II (PS5, PS4)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Thief (PS4)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (PS5, PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (PS4)

The Wild at Heart (PS4)

It's worth noting this estimate was put together via Metagameguide.com, and thus it may not be super precisely accurate. It's meant to provide a general estimate, not be a precise science, which you can't achieve when talking about game length because everyone plays games differently and at different speeds. Whatever the case, the 24 games above are sure to provide a ton of content. The headliner, Far Cry 6, alone provides dozens and dozens of hours of content, especially if you aim for a completionist playthrough.

H/T, Reddit via Gaming Bible.