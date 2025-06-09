New PlayStation Plus Free Game Brings You Back to the Original Xbox

A new PlayStation Plus free game brings you back to an original Xbox game, and one of the best original Xbox games. Unfortunately, for OG Xbox nostalgics, the new free PS Plus game is not literally an OG Xbox game, but rather a spiritual successor to an OG Xbox game. In other words, it may scratch the itch of an itch that has not been scratched since 2002 when developer Smilebite and publisher Sega released Jet Set Radio Future, an original Xbox launch game and an Xbox bundle game.

For those that don’t know, Jet Set Radio Future itself is a sequel to 2000’s Jet Set Radio, one of the all time great games, made by the same pair but for the Sega Dreamcast. That said, the new PlayStation Plus free game has more in common with the 2002 sequel than the 2000 predecessor.

More specifically, on PlayStation Plus Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is now free. And this is true across every tier of PlayStation Plus: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. This is thanks to it being part of June 2025’s free PlayStation Plus games lineup. While not a sequel to either Jet Set Radio game, it is the closet Jet Set Radio fans have come to receiving a follow-up in over 20 years, though there is a new Jet Set Radio game in active development at Sega.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was developed and published by Team Reptile back in 2023. Upon release, the homage to Jet Set Radio garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 75 to 81. Meanwhile, it pairs this with glowing user reviews. For example, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.42 out of 5. And then on Steam it has a 98% approval rating.

“Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a future world from the mind of Dion Koster where self-styled graffiti crews equipped with personal boostpacks are battling each other for control of the streets,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Start your own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, combo your tricks and face off with the cops to stake your claim to the sprawling metropolis of New Amsterdam.”

Those that decide to check out Bomb Rush Cyberfunk via PS Plus — whether on PS4 and PS5 — have until July 1 to claim the free download. That said, not only is a PS Plus subscription required to access the free download, but to retain a copy of the game in your library. If your PS Plus subscription lapses, you will lose access to the free game download until you subscribe back up.

As for the game itself, it is roughly 10 to 14 hours long, depending on how much side content is engaged with, skill level, and playstyle Meanwhile, completionists will need something more like 25 hours with the new free PS Plus game.

