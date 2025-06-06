PS5 Exclusive Will Be Free With PlayStation Plus at Day One of Release

An upcoming PS5 console exclusive will be free with PlayStation Plus at day one of release. The free PS5 game will also be available on PC when it launches, but no other console, making it a PS5 console exclusive. Whether it will eventually end up coming to Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox consoles, remains to be seen, but right now there is no word the game coming to these platforms. Meanwhile, it is set to come to PC and PS5 on August 19, and the moment it releases it will be free with a PS Plus subscription.

The PS5 game in question is called Sword of the Sea, and it is the latest game from developer Giant Squid Studio, the developer behind 2016’s Abzu and 2020’s The Pathless. As you may remember, the latter was notably a PS5 launch game, and a console exclusive when it released. Similarly, Abzu was a PS4 console exclusive when it released. So there is precedent here. To this end, there is also precedent of both games eventually coming to other console platforms as well.

Sword of the Sea was first announced back in 2023, but the release date has only now been revealed. There was also no word previously of it being a PS Plus day one game.

“From the visionary artist behind ABZU, The Pathless, and Journey,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Surf across the surreal undulating landscapes of the Necropolis on a quest to unveil a lost ocean teeming with life in Sword of the Sea. In a world where the terrain flows in waves, ride a hovering sword to speed over shifting seas of sand, magma, and ice. Build momentum to achieve great speeds and catch big air as you explore skatepark-like ruins, lost in the tides of the Necropolis. Your quest is to unveil the ancient sea buried beneath the land.”

“It’s Journey meets Abzu and your on a snowboard. With music by Austin Wintory. Instant buy,” reads a comment on the new trailer above. “I swear, this will become a new entry in my top 5 favorite games of all time,” reads another comment.

