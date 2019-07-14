Free PlayStation Plus PS4 Games For August Possibly Leaked

August’s free PlayStation Plus games may have just leaked, and if the leak is accurate, then PS4 players are going to be quite happy with the month’s offering. While looking for new PS4 games to play over on the PlayStation Store, one PS4 user claims to have come across two games that were labeled with the free PlayStation Plus tag, suggesting Sony Interactive Entertainment had prematurely pushed some button early for some users. Of course, given that the games normally don’t have this tag, means they may be the free games PlayStation Plus subscribers will be given next month.

So, what are the games? Star Wars Battlefront II and EA Sports UFC 3. The former is obviously infamous for being one of the most controversial games of this generation for its loot box hot mess. However, it’s imporved over the years and has a solid player base. Meanwhile, if you like the UFC, then EA’s series is really all you have to play. Thankfully, it seems most UFC fans or at the very least satisfied with it. That said, both have been discounted regularly and deeply over the past couple months, which means many may have already picked at least one of them up. Further, the last time Sony featured a sports game in the offering, which was for this month’s offering, it had to backtrack and offer a different game at the last minute following backlash.

That all said, this should be taken with a big grain of salt, not only because it’s an unofficial leak, but because the source is a bit shoddy. The news comes way of publication Glitched Africa, who claims to have been provided the photos by the aforementioned PS4 user.

At the moment of publishing, we are roughly halfway through July, which means we should be hearing about August’s offering probably in a couple of weeks. Normally the line-up is revealed in the last couple days of the month prior.

