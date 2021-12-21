PlayStation Plus Subscribers Receive Surprising Free PS5 Upgrade

PlayStation Plus has revealed that it’s soon going to give subscribers the ability to upgrade a popular PlayStation 4 game to its PlayStation 5 iteration for no cost whatsoever. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was a free title that came to PS Plus earlier this year for PS4. While those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake were able to upgrade to the game’s PS5 version for no cost upon its release earlier this summer, Square Enix revealed that those who solely owned the title via PS Plus would instead have to pay for this cross-generation upgrade. Luckily, that will no longer be the case.

Starting tomorrow on December 22, Square Enix revealed that PlayStation Plus subscribers who own Final Fantasy VII Remake will now be able to obtain the PS5 version of the game for free. “PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game,” the publisher said on the official Final Fantasy Twitter account recently. As a whole, this news pleased a number of fans, although some expressed that they wished this was something that would have been done sooner.

In addition to announcing this move for PlayStation Plus subscribers, Square Enix also revealed that the new Intermission DLC, which allows players to experience the story of Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Remake, will also be on sale starting tomorrow as well. The Intermission add-on will be marked down to 25% off of its normal price and should now be opened up to a whole new audience of players thanks to this new free PS5 upgrade. The reason for this is because Intermission is solely available via the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, meaning that those who have until now only had access to the PS4 iteration of the game simply haven’t been able to play it for themselves.

