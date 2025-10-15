PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2025 Revealed

PlayStation has revealed the free games players can play with their PlayStation Plus and Premium memberships. One of the best values in gaming is a good subscription service. Although Xbox Game Pass is now going up to $30 a month, if you’re an avid Xbox user, that’s still a somewhat decent value due to all of the games you get access to. PlayStation also has its own Game Pass-like service with different tiers of PlayStation Plus. Although it’s missing day one first-party games and isn’t quite as expansive as Xbox’s library, there are some incredible games that get added to the service.

Sometimes PlayStation Plus adds games that are just a few months old, sometimes there are even third-party day one releases as well. Either way, if you’re an active PlayStation user and looking to get as many games as possible, a PlayStation Plus subscription is never a bad direction to go. With that said, PlayStation has just revealed the catalog games for PlayStation Plus this month and they’re really good, especially if you are a fan of the horror genre.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for October 2025 Includes Silent Hill 2 Remake

silent hill 2

A bunch of great and fairly recent games have been added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog this month, including the highly acclaimed remake of Silent Hill 2. The game came out last October and was a huge hit, giving the beloved Konami franchise a much-needed shock to the heart, which resurrected it back into relevance. Now, players can play it with their subscription.

Additionally, the PS5 remake/remaster of Until Dawn, which also released last fall has been added to the catalog as well. Although some fans didn’t appreciate the changes made to the game, this new version of the game includes an alternate ending which appears to be teasing some kind of Until Dawn sequel. It’s unclear when that may happen, assuming it’s still in the works, but it is worth experiencing given it comes at no extra cost.

Subscribers can also try out Yakuza: Like a Dragon, one of the most beloved entries in a long-running franchise that has called PlayStation home for decades. Assuming you’re not a horror lover, this is a great addition to the catalog and will only enhance the value of your subscription. You can view the full line-up of games being added this month below

Silent Hill 2 (PS5)

Until Dawn (PS5)

V Rising (PS5)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (PS4, PS5)

As Dusk Falls (PS4, PS5)

Wizard With a Gun (PS5)

Tekken 3 (PS4, PS5 for Premium subscribers only)

