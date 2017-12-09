PlayStation Plus 1-Year Subscription Massively Discounted Online at Best Buy

Best Buy now has an offer running that’ll allow PlayStation owners to renew or sign up for a PlayStation Plus membership for much less than the original price.

Buying a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus will usually run you $60, though you can sometimes get an extra month tacked onto that subscription for the price. This deal from Best Buy that you can purchase here doesn’t include that extra month this time, but it’s a steal for $40 price that it’s now been lowered to.

The deal is active right now, but won’t be lasting very long as it’s no doubt tied to the holiday sales, so you’ll have to act quick if you want to take advantage of the promo while it’s still available. Waiting until Cyber Monday or Black Friday itself could net you some cheaper offers for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus, but you’d be taking a risk by waiting too long, so get the deal before the sale is over.

But if you’ve amassed some gift cards for another retailer or just want to shop outside of Best Buy for your PlayStation Plus needs, you’ll have other options waiting for you amid the Black Friday deals as well. Both Amazon and GameStop also have a similar deal through the provided links with the year-long subscription at the same price, so shop around if you’ve got a certain place you prefer.

For those who haven’t been introduced to the wonders of PlayStation Plus just yet, here’s everything you can look forward to by subscribing:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts