PlayStation Plus Users “Shocked” How Good Free Game Is

PlayStation Plus users are “shocked” how one good one free game, in particular, is. The free PlayStation Plus game in question is currently, and more specifically, free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, not PS Plus Essential. The game on the other hands hails from 2021. In 2021, the likes of It Takes Two, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Forza Horizon 5, Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Halo Infinite, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Call of Duty: Vanguard all headlined the year.

It was a fairly soft year in terms of video game releases, yet a few games still managed to fly under the radar. One of these games is The Forgotten City, which continues to slowly but surely be discovered over time. And in the process, many have been left shocked by how good it is, especially when you consider how much it has been flying under the radar.

Developed by Modern Storyteller and published by Dear Villagers, The Forgotten City is actually a full game born from the popular 2015 Skyrim mod of the same name. It boasts Metacritic scores that range from 84 to 90, varying platform to platform. And over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, it — alongside the more well known Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — was won the “What game shocked you with how good it was” poll.

“The Forgotten City,” reads the top comment on the post. “One of my favorite gaming experiences of all time. It was hard to put the controller down, similar to a book you can’t stop turning the pages on.”

“Man this is the one game that is NEVER mentioned in underrated game posts.For something that’s 2-6 hours long it’s crazy how you really find yourself attached to certain characters,” adds a comment to the comment above. A third PS Plus user adds: “I literally was thinking this as I opened the post. It was too good for how unheard of it was to me.”

“Travel 2,000 years into the past and relive the final days of a cursed Roman city, where if one person sins, everyone dies,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Combat is an option, but violence will only get you so far. Only by questioning an intertwined community of colorful characters, cleverly exploiting the time loop, and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

Of course, everyones milage will vary with the game, but there seems to be a consensus on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, which is that The Forgotten City is worth not sleeping on, especially while it is free with a PS Plus subscription.

