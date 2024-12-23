PlayStation Plus to Lose 11 Games at the Beginning of 2025

PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to lose 11 notable games across PS5 and PS4 to begin the new year. While Sony always adds new games to its PS Plus Game Catalog on a monthly cadence for Extra and Premium subscribers, these additions are always met with a few losses as well. Now, with January 2025 right around the corner, we know which PS Plus games are set to expire and will soon be taken off of the subscription platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Sony has added 11 PS Plus games to the “Last Chance to Play” section of the service. These departures are likely headlined by Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2, which is widely considered to be one of the best survival-horror games of the past decade. In addition, Capcom is also removing one of its throwback Street Fighter collections, while a handful of games from publisher Square Enix are also on their way out.

Here’s the full list of games set leave PlayStation Plus next month:

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm

Secret of Mana

Legend of Mana

Resident Evil 2

Pure Hold ‘Em

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Along with all of these removals from the PS Plus Game Catalog, Sony is set to also take away the free games for December 2024 at the start of January as well. Currently, all PS Plus members at any tier are able to grab It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Temtem as part of their subscription. These games will vanish from PS Plus on January 6th, while the Game Catalog removals will come a bit later on January 14th.

At the time of this writing, Sony has yet to announce what the first lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for January 2025 will be. News on this front likely won’t come about this week, either, and will instead emerge midway through next week. To that end, whenever we hear what will be coming to PS Plus to begin the new year, we’ll fill you in here on ComicBook.

[H/T Push Square]