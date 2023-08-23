PlayStation Portal Price and Details Revealed

Sony has today revealed the price and other initial details of PlayStation Portal, which is the new remote play device for PlayStation 5 that will launch later this year. During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event back in May, PlayStation Portal was first shown off as “Project Q” with more information said to be arriving in the coming months. And while Sony still hasn’t given a proper release date for PlayStation Portal, we now at least have an official name for the hardware.

Outlined on the PlayStation Blog this morning, PlayStation Portal was given its new name alongside a price tag of $199.99. As Sony had outlined previously, PlayStation Portal won’t be a dedicated handheld and will instead connect to existing PS5 consoles over Wi-Fi to serve as a remote play companion. Although this might not seem like a big deal given the fact that smartphones and tablets can already be used with PS5 consoles for remote play, PlayStation Portal’s biggest selling point is the LCD screen and DualSense controllers that it boasts. Additionally, Sony stressed that the Portal is capable of running games at 1080p resolution at 60fps framerates, which means that it should provide a quality gaming experience. Currently, a proper release date for PlayStation Portal has yet to be shared, but Sony says it will share more info on this front soon when pre-orders become available.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1694333811385913763

“PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand,” wrote PlayStation SVP Hideaki Nishino on the PS Blog. “It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high definition visual experience that’s expected from the high quality games created by world-class developers.”

