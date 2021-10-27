PlayStation Now Leaked Games Include Classic PS2 Game

The next two PlayStation Now games have reportedly leaked, and if the leak is accurate, subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting a PS2 classic and one of the PS4’s highest-rated games. PlayStation Now may not be as popular as Xbox Game Pass, but it actually has more games than its competitor. And it looks like November’s lineup will bolster this impressive lineup with more great games.

A new PlayStation leak is making the rounds for leaking November’s free PlayStation Plus games. However, while PS4 and PS5 gamers are largely focused on November’s free PS Plus games, the leaked PlayStation Now games that make up the rest of the leak are actually more impressive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the leak is accurate, then November’s PlayStation Now games include Mafia: Definitive Edition and Celeste. The former is a remake of Mafia, a game many will remember playing on the PS2 back in 2002. The remake, which completely overhauls the game from the ground up, released last year. Meanwhile, Celeste hit back in 2018. Not only is it one of the highest-rated games of its year, but it’s one of the highest-rated games of the last generation. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer of each game:

“Part one of the Mafia crime saga – 1930s, Lost Heaven, IL. Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime,” reads an official blurb about the Mafia remake. “After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.”

“Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall,” reads an official blurb about Celeste. “Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.”

At the moment of publishing, all of this information of the leaked variety from Dealabs, which means it should be taken with a grain of salt. Thankfully, we should learn more about what PlayStation Now’s November lineup will be in the coming days.