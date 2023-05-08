PlayStation Plus Subscribers Have One Day Left to Claim PS Plus Collection Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers only have one day remaining to snag the list of over 20 games from PS4 that are part of the PlayStation Plus Collection. To coincide with the launch of the PS5 back in 2020, Sony released the PS Plus Collection, which was a library of the best titles from the PS4 era that subscribers could look to snag for no extra cost. As it was previously announced, though, the PlayStation Plus Collection is soon set to go away, which means PS Plus members don't have much longer to redeem these titles for themselves.

As of tomorrow, May 9, 2023, Sony will officially be delisting the PS Plus Collection for good. This means that games like God of War, Detroit: Become Human, Fallout 4, and Ratchet and Clank, to name a few, will no longer be accessible through PS Plus in this manner. Some of these games in mention will still be available through the PS Plus Game Catalog, but this library of titles is only up for those with PS Plus Extra or Premium subscriptions.

Here's the full list of games that make up the PlayStation Plus Collection that you can look to grab before they're gone:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

Infamous: Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5 (Previously Removed)

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

It's worth noting that as long as you add all of these games from the PS Plus Collection to your own game library today, you won't lose access to them once the Collection is delisted. Just like the monthly titles that come to PS Plus, subscribers will be able to continue accessing and playing them as long as they retain an active PS Plus membership. As such, if you've somehow not picked up any of these games for yourself just yet, it would behoove you to act quickly.

How do you feel about the PS Plus Collection finally going away? And do you agree with Sony's decision to remove this slate of titles from the service? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.