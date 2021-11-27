Two PlayStation Exclusive Games Are Being Shut Down Next Month

The servers of two PlayStation exclusive games are being shut down. PlayStation has built a reputation for making and funding some of the greatest games and series including Uncharted, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us, God of War, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo, Death Stranding, Shadow of the Colossus, Infamous, and Ratchet & Clank. One PlayStation machine that doesn’t have many great exclusives is the PlayStation Vita, largely because it was quickly ignored by Sony due to very soft sales. That said, it did have exclusives, like Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice, both of which are shutting down their servers on December 24, 2021.

As Tweet Vita Review notes over on Twitter, both games can be played solo and offline, however, both games were built as online games and both have an active player base, albeit small ones.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why each game’s servers are being shut down, but it’s likely because the costs simply outweigh the benefits of keeping them up. As you would expect, PlayStation hasn’t been very vocal about the news, so far only mentioning it on the Japanese version of the official PlayStation website.

As for the games, Freedom Wars is a Japanese action role-playing game developed by the now-defunct Japan Studio for the PlayStation Vita exclusively. It was released in 2014, and is held as one of the console’s better games by some, though it still only managed a 73 on Metacritic and lukewarm sales. Soul Sacrifice was developed by the same team, with the help of Marvelous, and was released in 2013. Also a Japanese action RPG, it managed a 77 on Metacritic and a similar commercial performance to Freedom Wars.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves.