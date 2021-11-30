New PlayStation Plus Free Games Come With a Surprise Sony Forgot to Tell You About

The latest Playstation Plus free games come with a surprise Sony has oddly enough not promoted. December’s free PS Plus games have yet to be officially revealed, but that should change later this week. In the meantime, don’t forget to download November’s free PS4 and PS5 games. And don’t forget to download the aforementioned freebie that they come with involving Rocket League, a former PlayStation Plus game that has since gone free-to-play. Like any other free-to-play game, Rocket League makes its money selling cosmetic items, some of which is being given to PlayStation Plus subscribers exclusively and for free. More specifically, alongside the launch of Season 5 of the game, the latest Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack is now available to download for free for all PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

As the Reddit post below relays, the pack includes the following four items: Spoof Star DL Wheels, Ninja Star BL Boost, Seeing Stars BL Topper, and the Starscape Jr. BL Decal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if there’s a time limit on this download or, in other words, if it needs to be downloaded in a certain amount of time. If there is, it likely would be the end of Season 5.

The pack has actually been available to download for a few days, but PS Plus subscribers didn’t know about it as PlayStation and Psyonix have done an awful job at promoting the free download.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including not just the latest on PlayStation Plus, but PlayStation Now and everything on PS4 and PS5 — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Did you know about this bonus PlayStation Plus freebie?