New PlayStation Plus Free Game Brings PS5 Users Back to the N64

There is a new free PlayStation Plus game that Sony did not include in its announcement of May’s free PS Plus games. And the game may be of particular interest for N64 nostalgics who yearn for the era of the 3D platformer. The 3D platformer genre isn’t dead, mostly because Nintendo keeps it alive, but those on PlayStation can’t play Nintendo games, so those on PS4 and PS5 have to settle for smaller indie games. There was a 2024 Game of the Year winner, Astro Bot, but this was the exception, not the rule.

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Those with any tier PS Plus subscription — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium — can grab Fabio Ferrara Trading as Chubby Pixel’s 2019 release, Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe, for free, bypassing its normal $5 asking price. This offer is exclusive to PlayStation Plus and available for exactly two weeks, aka until May 28. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a 3D platformer inspired by the N64 greats of yesteryear. In particular, it cites Banjo Kazooie and Super Mario 64 as inspirations. And it is apparently not bad, as evidenced by its 3.31 out of 5-star rating after 462 user reviews.

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Inspired by Super Mario 64

The game is specifically pitched as an old-school 3D platformer that blends the classics of the 1990s with new ideas. In it, you will explore six different worlds and save their lands with the magical water drops you find along the way. As you would expect from its $5 price tag, the free PlayStation Plus game is not terribly long, only coming in at about one to two hours.

Of course, the aforementioned user reviews point out that it is a limited game, with some issues, like its camera, but many point out that it is a very relaxing game and decent value for its price. Of course, the value component is even greater now that it is free.

“Charming platformer with vibrant graphics and lovable characters,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “Perfect for kids and fans of gentle adventures. It fills your heart with warmth and a big smile. Highly uplifting and fun to play.”

Another user review notes: “This is a very charming game with cute graphics. It is very relaxing. A few camera angles are tricky to see things, but apart from that, I love it.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.