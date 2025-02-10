PlayStation Plus Subscribers Have One Week to Play 6 Different RPGs

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 have one week left to play some solid RPGs. More specifically, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers have one week left with some solid RPGs. Those with the base tier PS Plus subscription, PS Plus Essential, don’t have to worry about this limited window with these RPGs because they don’t currently have free access to them in the first place. Those that do have access only have access until February 18 though.

The most notable of the RPGs is probably The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition from Obsidian Entertainment. The 2019 RPG was one of the better RPGs of its year, as evident by its 85 on Metacritic.

Another notable RPG leaving on February 18 is Scarlet Nexus. This 2021 action RPG from Bandai Namco doesn’t have as high of a Metacritic scoer at 80, but it has managed to sell a couple million units, and resonate with many in the process.

Joining these two more notable RPGs is a set of more niche RPGs, though not without some hardcore fans. More specifically, also leaving on February 18 are four Tales of games from Bandai Namco: Tales of Arise, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, Tales of Symphonia Remastered, and Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition.

With only eight days before these games are completely gone from PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, those on PS4 and PS5 are not going to be able to check out all of these games or even most of them.

Once these games are gone, PS Plus subscribers will have no way to play any of them without purchasing them like anyone else. Of course, they could return in the future, but it’s not common for games to leave and then come back, and when it does happen, there is usually a large gap of time between the two events.

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5 in three forms: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium.