PlayStation Rumored to Bring Back Two Classic PS2 Games

According to recent rumors and speculation, PlayStation is preparing to bring back two classic PS2 games likely as PS Plus Premium additions. Typically though, when classic PlayStation games are re-released with PS Plus Premium — whether PS1 games, PS2 games, PS3 games, or PSP games — they are re-released as standalone games on the PlayStation Store as well. Sometimes, said PS Plus Premium games are exclusive to the most expensive tier of the PS Plus subscription service, but this has proven to be the exception not the rule.

As noted, there is a mix of rumors and speculation at the moment, all of which points to Ape Escape 2 and Ape Escape 3 being re-released on the PlayStation Store alongside being added to PS Plus Premium.

First, the rumor. The rumor comes from 4chan, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt, but on the forum a user claims: “Ape Escape 2 and Ape Escape 3 are coming to PS Plus Premium.”

The rumor continues: “Ape Escape 2 will be delisted and a new version running on PS2 emulator will be added.”

In isolation, this 4chan rumor wouldn’t be that noteworthy, but there is context. Firstly, Ape Escape plays a considerable role in Astro Bot, and Snake vs. Monkey is set to return in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This spike in Ape Escape activity could be noteworthy.

In addition to this, the first Ape Escape is already available in PS Plus Premium, as are Ape Ape Academy and Ape Academy 2. Lastly, Implicit Conversions, who specializes in porting PlayStation classics to PS Plus, has noted in the past the Ape Escape 3 is one of the more requested PS Plus classics.

For now, all we have are dubious rumors and speculation so remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn PlayStation out for any type of comment and we do not suspect this will change. If it does, we will update the story accordingly.

