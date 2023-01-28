PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023

January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.

Sifu was released last year as a PlayStation console exclusive, and a fairly notable one at that. This February, it will celebrate its one-year anniversary. Further, the following month, it will finally come to Xbox consoles, making this a great time for PlayStation to take some of the wind out of this sail by making it free via PS Plus first.

"Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family's assassins," reads an official blurb about the game. "One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences."

Next month, Kingdom Come Deliverance will celebrate its five-year anniversary. With a sequel on the way and millions of copies already sold, it's a good time to generate some buzz and squeeze a bit more juice from the orange in order to get more people anticipating and ready to buy the sequel whenever it winds up coming out.

"You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family," reads an official pitch of the game. "Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!"

The third and final game, the marquee PS5 offer, could be The Last of Us Part 1, which has seen a resurgence in sales thanks to the popularity of the HBO show. This will likely continue as the show progresses, but you have to imagine a bulk of this resurgence has already happened, which means now is a good time to use the game to market the TV show.

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards," reads an official description of the game. "In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey."

Of course, these are just predictions. They are based on the history of the service and knowledge of the industry, but this isn't a leak. Our predictions have been right in the past, but unfortunately, probability is very much against us.